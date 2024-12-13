Hello User
Marico Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : Marico stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 632.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.85 per share. Investors should monitor Marico stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Marico's stock opened at 635 and closed slightly lower at 632.75. The day's trading saw a high of 648.35 and a low of 631.15. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 81,885.43 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 719.8 and a low of 486.75, with a trading volume of 58,666 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Marico on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.45Support 1627.8
Resistance 2655.85Support 2620.55
Resistance 3663.1Support 3610.15
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 13.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 823.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy12121212
    Hold6667
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0001
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2710 k

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Marico Share Price Live Updates: Marico closed at ₹632.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Marico Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 648.35 & 631.15 yesterday to end at 633.85. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

