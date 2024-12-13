Marico Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Marico Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Marico's stock opened at ₹635 and closed slightly lower at ₹632.75. The day's trading saw a high of ₹648.35 and a low of ₹631.15. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹81,885.43 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹719.8 and a low of ₹486.75, with a trading volume of 58,666 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Marico on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.45
|Support 1
|627.8
|Resistance 2
|655.85
|Support 2
|620.55
|Resistance 3
|663.1
|Support 3
|610.15
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 13.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹823.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
Marico Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹648.35 & ₹631.15 yesterday to end at ₹633.85. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.