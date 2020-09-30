Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,250; RIL, Infosys lead

Sebi lays down code of conduct for AMCs

The markets regulator on Tuesday announced a raft of measures to make mutual funds more accountable, including a stricter code of conduct for fund managers, asset management companies (AMCs) and their dealers.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to tighten rules comes after several instances of mutual funds facing investor anger over entering into agreements with borrowers to pause invocation of stock pledges, investing in related companies and illiquid securities; and failing to put in place adequate risk-management mechanisms. (Full report)