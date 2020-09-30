Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,250; RIL, Infosys lead

Share sale by GMM Pfaudler draws regulator’s scrutiny GMM Pfaudler’s 17.6% stake sale at a heavy discount to market price has attracted regulatory scrutiny over allegations of insider trading involving short selling of the company’s shares. The regulator has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns. (Full report)

Top picks in pharma sector Top picks are Cipla (target price at ₹855), Lupin (target price at ₹1,185), and Aurobindo (target price ₹1,015). HDFC Securities maintains ADD rating on Dr. Reddy’s (Target price ₹5,375), Sun Pharma (target price ₹570) and Torrent Pharma (target price ₹2,745). (Full report)

Sebi lays down code of conduct for AMCs The markets regulator on Tuesday announced a raft of measures to make mutual funds more accountable, including a stricter code of conduct for fund managers, asset management companies (AMCs) and their dealers. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to tighten rules comes after several instances of mutual funds facing investor anger over entering into agreements with borrowers to pause invocation of stock pledges, investing in related companies and illiquid securities; and failing to put in place adequate risk-management mechanisms. (Full report)

Rupee opening The Indian rupee opened at 73.81 against the US dollar versus Tuesday's close of 73.85.

Vodafone Idea drops 0.2% Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to ₹1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held today.

Market outlook "The Nifty is still below the 11350 level which means it is still within the bearish zone. It will turn bullish only when it is successful in closing above the 11350 level. Until then traders could consider a favourable risk reward ratio trade and look for opportunities to short the index at these levels for a target of 10800 and a stop loss above 11350," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

RIL up nearly 1% Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced that General Atlantic,a leading global growth equity investor, will invest ₹3,675 crores into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This is the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month.

HDFC Ltd up 0.44% National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai vide its order dated September 29, 2020, has sanctioned the scheme of Amalgamation for merger of HDFC ERGO Health with and into HDFC ERGO.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher amid volatility on Wednesday as traders turned their attention to the first US presidential debate. Sensex opened at 38,068.89, up 95.67 points or 0.25%, while Nifty added 22.05 points or 0.20% at 11,244.45. ONGC, rising over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by RIL, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and TechM. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 14 were in the red at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:04 am Sensex was at 38,108.35, up 135.13 points or 0.36%, while Nifty advanced 55.40 points or 0.49% at 11,277.80.

Market at close on Tuesday Indian benchmark equity indices ended flat in a volatile trade on Tuesday as banks and financial stocks offset the boost provided by IT companies. After swinging between gain of as much as 0.7% and a loss of 0.3%, the benchmark Sensex settled at 37,973.22, down 8.41 points or 0.02%. Similarly Nifty closed 5.15 points or 0.05% lower at 11,222.40.

Asian markets mixed Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as traders turned their attention to the first US presidential debate, while hopes for a second stimulus were given a boost after top Democrat Nancy Pelosi said she was hopeful a deal could be done. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.15% Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.12%. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.32%. Australia's ASX 200 dived 1.44%. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.86%.