Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 35,000 at open, Nifty up 0.7%

Pentagon releases list of China firms that may invite US sanctions

The Pentagon has put out a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, which might could possibly invite US sanctions on them, news reports have said.

The list put out on Thursday includes companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the reports said. In letters to addressed to US lawmakers dated 24 June, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States."