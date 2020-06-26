Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 35,000 at open, Nifty up 0.7%4 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 09:35 AM IST
- Gains on the Sensex were led by IndusInd Bank, Infosys
- On the Nifty, 44 stocks advanced and 6 declined
The Pentagon has put out a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, which might could possibly invite US sanctions on them, news reports have said.
The list put out on Thursday includes companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the reports said. In letters to addressed to US lawmakers dated 24 June, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States."
Diesel price was hiked by 17 paise a litre on Friday, while that of petrol was raised by 21 paise a litre. Petrol prices have are now up a cumulative ₹8.87 a litre while diesel prices have risen ₹10.80 a litre.
In Delhi, where diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80.
Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, in line with global peers.
At 0917 am, the Sensex was up 266.27 points or 0.8% at 35,108.37, and the Nifty was up 78.60 points at 10,367.50. About 1001 shares have advanced, 213 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Indian benchmark indices surged at pre-open, taking cues from global equities. The Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark, while Nifty tested 10,400 levels.
About 47 stocks advanced on the Nifty, while gains on the Sensex were led by ONGC and Power Grid.
Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company informed the exchanges on Friday. This acquisition was announced on March 23, 2020
On Friday, India reported the biggest single-day surge of nearly 18,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. Total count soared to 4,91,170, while death toll touched 15,300. Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 73,780. Experts say aggressive testing is the reason behind spiralling of cases in Delhi.
Global private equity major The Carlyle Group has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a significant stake in Ajay Piramal-owned Piramal Group’s pharma businesses for close to ₹3,500 crore.
Three people aware of the development confirmed this, adding that the proposed stake sale has attracted bids from several other global investors.
The stake sale, once completed, may value the Piramal Group’s overall pharma business at approximately $2.5 billion.
Sales of diesel vehicles might witness a sharp decline in the coming months as the price of the fuel comes at par with that of petrol, analysts said. Sales of diesel vehicles have slowed over the last few years as the price difference between the two fuels narrowed, ever since diesel price was deregulated in 2014.
US crude futures were last up 1.2% or 46 cents at $39.18 per barrel, and Brent futures rose 1.3% to $41.58 per barrel.
In the Indian equity markets, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Ashok Leyland, Piramal Enterprises will be in focus on Friday.
The SGX Nifty futures were higher in Asian trade indicating a positive start for Indian equities. The index rose 0.4% to 10,271.50.
Asian stocks were largely higher in early deals on Friday, tracking overnight gains in US peers. Investors weighed prospects of additional stimulus against the spike in American coronavirus cases.
Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7%.
China was closed. S&P 500 futures were little changed.
Having opened lower, Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher in a volatile trading session on Thursday. But investors remained jittery as the number of new virus cases in the US grew, especially in the west and south.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.66 points, or 1.18%, to 25,745.6, the S&P 500 gained 33.43 points, or 1.10%, to 3,083.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.84 points, or 1.09%, to 10,017.00.
Equities had been weak earlier in the session as data released showed that the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week.
But the S&P’s financial sector, up 2.7%, stayed strong for the session and was the S&P’s top percentage gainer. Earlier, regulators had unveiled two rules easing restrictions covering large banks with complex trading and investment portfolios.
