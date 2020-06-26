Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 35,000 at open, Nifty up 0.7%

Pentagon releases list of China firms that may invite US sanctions The Pentagon has put out a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, which might could possibly invite US sanctions on them, news reports have said. The list put out on Thursday includes companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the reports said. In letters to addressed to US lawmakers dated 24 June, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States."

ITC up over 1% ahead of earnings

Petrol, diesel prices hiked Friday Diesel price was hiked by 17 paise a litre on Friday, while that of petrol was raised by 21 paise a litre. Petrol prices have are now up a cumulative ₹8.87 a litre while diesel prices have risen ₹10.80 a litre. In Delhi, where diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80.

Sensex, Nifty surge at open Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, in line with global peers. At 0917 am, the Sensex was up 266.27 points or 0.8% at 35,108.37, and the Nifty was up 78.60 points at 10,367.50. About 1001 shares have advanced, 213 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty jump in pre-open trade Indian benchmark indices surged at pre-open, taking cues from global equities. The Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark, while Nifty tested 10,400 levels. About 47 stocks advanced on the Nifty, while gains on the Sensex were led by ONGC and Power Grid.

HUL completes acquisition of VWash from Glenmark Pharma Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company informed the exchanges on Friday. This acquisition was announced on March 23, 2020

India coronavirus case count jumps by 18,000 to 4,91,170 On Friday, India reported the biggest single-day surge of nearly 18,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. Total count soared to 4,91,170, while death toll touched 15,300. Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 73,780. Experts say aggressive testing is the reason behind spiralling of cases in Delhi.

Carlyle emerges as frontrunner to buy 20% stake in Piramal’s pharma business Global private equity major The Carlyle Group has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a significant stake in Ajay Piramal-owned Piramal Group’s pharma businesses for close to ₹3,500 crore. Three people aware of the development confirmed this, adding that the proposed stake sale has attracted bids from several other global investors. The stake sale, once completed, may value the Piramal Group’s overall pharma business at approximately $2.5 billion.

Domestic diesel car sales may decline as price gap with petrol vanishes: Analysts Sales of diesel vehicles might witness a sharp decline in the coming months as the price of the fuel comes at par with that of petrol, analysts said. Sales of diesel vehicles have slowed over the last few years as the price difference between the two fuels narrowed, ever since diesel price was deregulated in 2014.

Oil edges higher in Asian deals US crude futures were last up 1.2% or 46 cents at $39.18 per barrel, and Brent futures rose 1.3% to $41.58 per barrel.

SGX Nifty 0.4% higher in early deals The SGX Nifty futures were higher in Asian trade indicating a positive start for Indian equities. The index rose 0.4% to 10,271.50.

Asian equities largely higher tracking US gains Asian stocks were largely higher in early deals on Friday, tracking overnight gains in US peers. Investors weighed prospects of additional stimulus against the spike in American coronavirus cases. Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7%. China was closed. S&P 500 futures were little changed.