Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; Auto stocks shine

Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session as strong gains in index-heavyweights RIL, HDFC, Infosys boosted market sentiment
11 May 2020, 11:26:11 AM IST
Banks under pressure, auto stocks shine
11 May 2020, 11:16:03 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp extends gains, up over 6%
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said, here on Sunday, it had revived retail operations with re-opening of over 1,500 customer touch-points, including authorised dealers and service outlets, in the past few days.
The company, in a regulatory filing said since the resumption of retail services, 10,000 motorcycles and scooters had been sold. The reopened outlets contributed around 30% of the company's domestic retail sales, it said.
11 May 2020, 11:03:58 AM IST
Rupee slips 16 paise in early trade
The rupee slipped 16 paise to 75.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the country weighed on investor sentiment.
11 May 2020, 11:00:54 AM IST
SBI Card down 2%
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday reported a 66% decline in net profit at ₹84 crore for the March quarter on additional provisions due to the covid-19 crisis as well as rise in total expenses.
The credit card company, promoted by country's largest lender SBI, had posted a net profit of ₹249 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2018-19.
11 May 2020, 10:55:23 AM IST
SeQuent Scientific up 2.3%
American private equity investor The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire up to a 74% stake in animal health focused pharmaceutical company SeQuent Scientific Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
11 May 2020, 10:52:12 AM IST
ICICI Bank beefs up covid-19 provisions, but slippages should worry investors
The private lender reported a net profit of ₹1,221 crore for the March quarter, missing analysts’ estimates by a mile. An average of estimates of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg expected net profit to be ₹3,510.50 crore for Q4. (Full report)
11 May 2020, 10:43:27 AM IST
IRCTC hits 5% upper circuit
Shares of IRCTC hit the upper circuit of 5% on Monday in early trade. The Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services.
11 May 2020, 10:30:47 AM IST
Yes Securities puts 'buy' on ICICI Bank
Yes Securities has put 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of ₹444 and 31.3% upside.
"ICICI Bank delivered a better-than-expected core operating performance (adj. for treasury/lumpy income and int. on IT refund). Core NII grew 24% yoy and core PPOP grew 25% yoy on a balance sheet growth of 14% yoy. Fees grew 13% despite Covid impact. Liability-side strength was reflected in deposit mobilization (up 8% qoq and 18% yoy), texture (avg. CASA stable at 42%) and funding cost (fell 50bps qoq on computed basis). Reported NIM was at multi-year high of 3.9%, up 10 bps qoq," the brokerage said.
11 May 2020, 10:26:49 AM IST
10 yr bond yield jump 26 bps on borrowing plan
The 10 year bond yield on Monday surged over 26 basis points, its highest spike in three years, after government increased borrowing programme to fund spending and meet revenue shortfall.
11 May 2020, 10:21:30 AM IST
Cipla up 1.2%
United States Food and Drug Administration has completed its inspection at company’s API manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bangalore. The company has received the establishment inspection report, indicating closure of the inspection.
11 May 2020, 10:06:15 AM IST
11 May 2020, 09:59:39 AM IST
Lupin up 0.8%
The pharma company on Friday said the inspection of its three units at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed.
11 May 2020, 09:55:39 AM IST
Cadila up 2%
The government has roped in Zydus Cadila for mass production of the country’s first indigenous ELISA test kit for antibody detection of covid-19 which was developed by National Institute of Virology in Pune.
11 May 2020, 09:53:17 AM IST
Infosys up 3%
Bengaluru-based information & technology major Infosys Ltd is opening up its offices in a staggered manner, with necessary precautions. In the first phase of resuming operations, only about 5% of the company’s workforce, led by their chief executive, is returning to work. With 2, 42,371 employees, this translates to a little over 12,000 employees who will be working from office.
11 May 2020, 09:49:18 AM IST
Reliance Industries up nearly 3%
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed May 14 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to apply for India's biggest rights issue of ₹53,125 crore. RIL had on April 30 announced fund raising of ₹53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue, the first such issue by RIL in nearly three decades.
11 May 2020, 09:43:48 AM IST
Shree Cement up 1.6%
Shree Cement on Friday posted 83.25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹588.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Revenue of the company, however, declined 2% YoY to ₹3,217.54 crore during the quarter under review.
11 May 2020, 09:37:48 AM IST
India Cements up 1.7%
Cement manufacturer India Cements on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its facilities and in grinding units which remained shut following the covid-19 induced lockdown.
"..our company has partially/gradually resumed operations of all its cement plants and grinding units in a phased manner," India Cements Ltd said in a BSE filing on Friday.
11 May 2020, 09:34:18 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp up 2%
The company has reopened 1500 retail touch points across the country, including showrooms and service centres. These outlets contribute to around 30% of the Company’s total domestic retail sales. Hero MotoCrop sold 10,000 units of motorcycles after reopening these touch points, it said in a statement.
11 May 2020, 09:31:54 AM IST
ICICI Bank down 1.8%
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 6.91% growth in March quarter net profit at ₹1,251 crore on a consolidated basis, after setting aside over ₹2,000 crore in provisions for potential impact of the covid-19.
Over 32% of its borrowers by value across the retail, small businesses and corporate segments have opted for the three-month moratorium allowed by the Reserve Bank.
11 May 2020, 09:22:36 AM IST
Market Opening
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green in Monday's trading session, tracking firm global cues. Sensex opened 388 points higher at 32,030.34. Nifty on the other hand added 97 points at 9,348.
Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 were in the green. IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank and RIL, up over 2% each were among the top gainers in the 30-share barometer. Nestle and ONGC were the only laggards.
11 May 2020, 09:05:27 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks were in the green in the pre-opening session. At 9:01 am, Sensex was up 188 points or 0.6% at 31,831, while Nifty gained 84 points or nearly 1% at 9,336.