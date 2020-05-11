Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; Auto stocks shine

Hero MotoCorp extends gains, up over 6%

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said, here on Sunday, it had revived retail operations with re-opening of over 1,500 customer touch-points, including authorised dealers and service outlets, in the past few days.

The company, in a regulatory filing said since the resumption of retail services, 10,000 motorcycles and scooters had been sold. The reopened outlets contributed around 30% of the company's domestic retail sales, it said.