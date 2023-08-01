Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Plummet as Trading Takes a Dip

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 9819.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9775 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9740 and closed at 9819.55. The stock reached a high of 9891 and a low of 9650.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 296103.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 15178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9775, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹9819.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9775, with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -44.55, indicating a decrease of 44.55 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9810.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹9819.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9810.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -9.4. This indicates a small decrease in the stock value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9819.55 yesterday

On the last day of March, the trading volume of Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 15,178 shares. The closing price of Maruti's stock on that day was 9,819.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.