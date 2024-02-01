Maruti Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Maruti Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9957.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹10239.7 and a low of ₹9915.75. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹320165.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10930, while the 52-week low is ₹8127.05. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 26155.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
