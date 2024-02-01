Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Maruti stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 9957.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10183.3 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti Stock Price Today

Maruti Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 9957.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 10239.7 and a low of 9915.75. The market capitalization of Maruti is 320165.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10930, while the 52-week low is 8127.05. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 26155.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9957.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 26,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 9,957.25.

