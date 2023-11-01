Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at ₹10,500, with a high of ₹10,500 and a low of ₹10,330.05. The stock closed at ₹10,392.55. Maruti Suzuki's market capitalization was recorded at ₹3,13,894.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,846.1, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 5,038 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10398.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹10391.1
01 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10392.55 on last trading day
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 5038 shares with a closing price of ₹10392.55.