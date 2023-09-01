Maruti Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 9764.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9981.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price for Maruti was ₹9784.95, while the close price was ₹9764.4. The stock reached a high of ₹10064.8 and a low of ₹9781. The market capitalization of Maruti was recorded at ₹301,507.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10036.7, and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 38,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:06:07 AM IST
