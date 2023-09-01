Maruti Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price for Maruti was ₹9784.95, while the close price was ₹9764.4. The stock reached a high of ₹10064.8 and a low of ₹9781. The market capitalization of Maruti was recorded at ₹301,507.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10036.7, and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 38,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9764.4 on last trading day
On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume stood at 38,906 shares, with a closing price of ₹9,764.4.