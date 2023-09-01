Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 9764.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9981.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, the open price for Maruti was 9784.95, while the close price was 9764.4. The stock reached a high of 10064.8 and a low of 9781. The market capitalization of Maruti was recorded at 301,507.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10036.7, and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 38,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9764.4 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume stood at 38,906 shares, with a closing price of 9,764.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.