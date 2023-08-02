Maruti Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 9819.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9715.25 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9740 and closed at ₹9819.55. The stock reached a high of ₹9891 and a low of ₹9650.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is ₹293400.55 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 23048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:17:42 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9819.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 23,048 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,819.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!