Maruti Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 9819.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9715.25 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9740 and closed at 9819.55. The stock reached a high of 9891 and a low of 9650.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is 293400.55 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 10036.7 and a low of 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 23048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9819.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 23,048 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,819.55.

