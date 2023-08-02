Maruti Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9740 and closed at ₹9819.55. The stock reached a high of ₹9891 and a low of ₹9650.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is ₹293400.55 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 23048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.