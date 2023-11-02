Maruti Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had an open price of ₹10,393 and a close price of ₹10,391.1. The stock reached a high of ₹10,424.3 and a low of ₹10,187.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹308,834.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,846.1, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 10,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.