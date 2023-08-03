Maruti Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 9715.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9650.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Maruti's open price was ₹9739.95 and the close price was ₹9715.25. The stock had a high of ₹9789 and a low of ₹9514.3. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹291,442.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,036.7 and the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,073 shares.
03 Aug 2023
