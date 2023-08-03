Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST

Maruti stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 9715.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9650.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's open price was 9739.95 and the close price was 9715.25. The stock had a high of 9789 and a low of 9514.3. The market capitalization of Maruti was 291,442.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9715.25 yesterday

On the last day of the month, Maruti BSE had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, with a closing price of 9,715.25.

