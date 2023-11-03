Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 10223.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10307.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.



On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) had an opening price of 10,259.15 and a closing price of 10,223.6. The stock reached a high of 10,345 and a low of 10,202.4 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization stood at 311,355.43 crore, and its 52-week high and low were 10,846.1 and 8,076.65, respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 4,409.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10223.6 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4409 shares. The closing price of these shares was 10223.6.

