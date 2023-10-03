Maruti Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,525.05 and closed at ₹10,566.95. The stock reached a high of ₹10,702 and a low of ₹10,510.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,19,309.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,720 and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares on the BSE.
03 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
