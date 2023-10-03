Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 10566.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10570.35 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,525.05 and closed at 10,566.95. The stock reached a high of 10,702 and a low of 10,510.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,19,309.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,720 and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10566.95 on last trading day

On the last day of the reporting period, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 8,698 shares. The closing price of these shares was 10,566.95.

