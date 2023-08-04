Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 9542.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9548.8 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of the month, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9624.95 and closed at 9650.4. The stock reached a high of 9657 and a low of 9521 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 288169.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10036.7, while the 52-week low was 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51012 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9548.8, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹9542.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9548.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9587.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹9542.05

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9587.7 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous day. The net change is 45.65, indicating that the stock has increased by 45.65 in value. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has gained value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9542.05, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹9650.4

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9542.05. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -108.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 108.35.

04 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9650.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading in March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 51,012 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9,650.4.

