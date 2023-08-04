Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

On the last day of the month, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9624.95 and closed at ₹9650.4. The stock reached a high of ₹9657 and a low of ₹9521 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹288169.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10036.7, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51012 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹9548.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9587.7 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous day. The net change is 45.65, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹45.65 in value. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has gained value.
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9542.05. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -108.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹108.35.
On the last day of trading in March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 51,012 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹9,650.4.
