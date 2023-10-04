Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stocks take a hit with negative trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 10340.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10298.95 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,685 and closed at 10,601.7. The stock reached a high of 10,685.05 and a low of 10,307.95. Maruti Suzuki's market capitalization is 3,12,377.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 10,720 and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 22,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10298.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹10340.9

The current stock price of Maruti is 10298.95 with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -41.95, indicating a decrease of 41.95.

04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10601.7 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 22,896 shares with a closing price of 10,601.7.

