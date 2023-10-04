Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stocks take a hit with negative trading trend

On the last day of trading, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,685 and closed at ₹10,601.7. The stock reached a high of ₹10,685.05 and a low of ₹10,307.95. Maruti Suzuki's market capitalization is ₹3,12,377.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10,720 and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 22,896 shares.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10298.95 with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -41.95, indicating a decrease of ₹41.95.
