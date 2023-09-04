comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti shares soar on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti shares soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 10331.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10377.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

Maruti's stock opened at 10000 and closed at 10007.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 10390 and a low of 9950. The market capitalization of the company is 312103.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10390 and 8076.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 76845 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:59 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10377.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹10331.8

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10377.1. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 45.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:37 AM IST

Maruti September futures opened at 10400.0 as against previous close of 10368.65

Maruti's spot price is currently at 10399.65, with a bid price of 10432.35 and an offer price of 10434.95. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti is 3047100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:49:08 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10402.35, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹10331.8

The current price of Maruti stock is 10402.35, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 70.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a gain of 70.55 rupees.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.68%
3 Months4.19%
6 Months20.11%
YTD23.07%
1 Year14.48%
04 Sep 2023, 09:07:50 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10331.8, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹10007.1

The current stock price of Maruti is 10331.8, which represents a 3.24% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 324.7 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:22:35 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10007.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a BSE volume of 76,845 shares with a closing price of 10,007.1.

