Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti shares soar on positive trading day

Maruti's stock opened at ₹10000 and closed at ₹10007.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹10390 and a low of ₹9950. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312103.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10390 and ₹8076.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 76845 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10377.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹10331.8 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10377.1. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 45.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Maruti September futures opened at 10400.0 as against previous close of 10368.65 Maruti's spot price is currently at 10399.65, with a bid price of 10432.35 and an offer price of 10434.95. The offer quantity stands at 100, while the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Maruti is 3047100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10402.35, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹10331.8 The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10402.35, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 70.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a gain of 70.55 rupees.

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.68% 3 Months 4.19% 6 Months 20.11% YTD 23.07% 1 Year 14.48%

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10331.8, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹10007.1 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10331.8, which represents a 3.24% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 324.7 points.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10007.1 on last trading day On the last day of March, Maruti had a BSE volume of 76,845 shares with a closing price of ₹10,007.1.