Maruti Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 10340.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10144.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had an opening price of 10,298.95 and a closing price of 10,340.90. The stock reached a high of 10,298.95 and a low of 10,090 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 306,442.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,720, while the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 7,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10340.9 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a BSE trading volume of 7860 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10340.9.

