Maruti Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,400 and closed at ₹10,331.8. The stock reached a high of ₹10,465 and a low of ₹10,297.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹3,11,631.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,390, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares on the BSE.
05 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10331.8 on last trading day
