Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 10272.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10325 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at 10,308.05 and closed at 10,307.05. The stock reached a high of 10,371.2 and a low of 10,245.5. Maruti has a market capitalization of 3,10,302.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 10,846.1 and a low of 8,076.65. On the BSE, a total of 32,163 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10325, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹10272.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10325, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 52.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change is 52.8.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10307.05 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti) recorded a volume of 32,163 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was 10,307.05.

