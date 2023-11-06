Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at ₹10,308.05 and closed at ₹10,307.05. The stock reached a high of ₹10,371.2 and a low of ₹10,245.5. Maruti has a market capitalization of ₹3,10,302.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10,846.1 and a low of ₹8,076.65. On the BSE, a total of 32,163 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹10325, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 52.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change is 52.8.
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti) recorded a volume of 32,163 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was ₹10,307.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!