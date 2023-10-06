Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,150.05 and closed at ₹10,134.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,265.5, while the lowest price was ₹10,112.7. The market capitalization of Maruti was ₹308,657.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,720, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares traded that day was 6,627.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10217.75, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 82.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or ₹82.85.
