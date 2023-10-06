Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 10134.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10217.75 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's stock opened at 10,150.05 and closed at 10,134.9. The highest price reached during the day was 10,265.5, while the lowest price was 10,112.7. The market capitalization of Maruti was 308,657.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,720, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares traded that day was 6,627.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10217.75, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹10134.9

The current stock price of Maruti is 10217.75, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 82.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 82.85.

06 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10134.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti) recorded a trading volume of 6,627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's stock on this day was 10,134.9.

