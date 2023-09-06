Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock sees a decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 10266.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10204.7 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

Maruti's stock opened at 10362.15 and closed at 10362.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 10410, while the lowest was 10244.3. The market capitalization of Maruti is 310124.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10465 and 8076.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6959 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10204.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹10266.3

The current stock price of Maruti is 10204.7 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -61.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by 61.6.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.66%
3 Months0.61%
6 Months18.89%
YTD22.25%
1 Year14.66%
06 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10266.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹10362.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10266.3, which has decreased by 0.93%. The net change in the stock price is -95.9.

06 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10362.2 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 6959 shares, and the closing price was 10362.2.

