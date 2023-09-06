Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stock sees a decline in trading

Maruti's stock opened at ₹10362.15 and closed at ₹10362.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10410, while the lowest was ₹10244.3. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹310124.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10465 and ₹8076.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6959 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10204.7 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -61.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by ₹61.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.66%
|3 Months
|0.61%
|6 Months
|18.89%
|YTD
|22.25%
|1 Year
|14.66%
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10266.3, which has decreased by 0.93%. The net change in the stock price is -95.9.
On the last day of March, Maruti's BSE volume was 6959 shares, and the closing price was ₹10362.2.
