Mon Aug 07 2023 10:34:50
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 9463.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9507.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti opened at 9591.15 and closed at 9542.05. The stock reached a high of 9615.1 and a low of 9432.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti stood at 285,791.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 13,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:33:19 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9507.45, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9507.45. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 44.15.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22:48 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9500, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9500 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 36.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.39% from its previous closing price and has gained 36.7 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01:04 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9503.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

As of the current data, Maruti stock price is 9503.95 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 40.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% or 40.65 from its previous closing price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:47:30 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9462, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

Currently, the price of Maruti stock is 9462. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -1.3. This indicates a small decline in the value of Maruti stock.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:58 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9434.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9434.45 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -28.85. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:19:02 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9470.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹9463.3

The current price of Maruti stock is 9470.45. There has been a 0.08% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:05:45 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9463.3, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹9542.05

The current stock price of Maruti is 9463.3 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -78.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and a decrease in value by 78.75.

07 Aug 2023, 08:24:48 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9542.05 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 13,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 9,542.05.

