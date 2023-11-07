Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar on the Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 10281.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10282.95 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,325 and closed at 10,272.2. The highest price reached during the day was 10,332.05, while the lowest price was 10,252. The market capitalization of the company stood at 310,659.13 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki's stock was 10,846.1, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10282.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹10281.65

The current price of Maruti stock is 10282.95. There was a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change was 1.3, suggesting a minimal increase of 1.3 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock has a low price of 10,262.15 and a high price of 10,323.7 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Maruti November futures opened at 10299.95 as against previous close of 10342.55

Maruti stock is currently trading at a spot price of 10,310.95. The bid price for the stock is 10,354.5 with a bid quantity of 50, while the offer price is 10,358.3 with an offer quantity of 50. The stock has an open interest of 2,576,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10284, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹10272.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 10284, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 11.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.09%
3 Months9.64%
6 Months13.32%
YTD22.52%
1 Year11.43%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10284, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹10272.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10284 with a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10272.2 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 4856 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 10272.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.