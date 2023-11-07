Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar on the Trading Floor

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,325 and closed at ₹10,272.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,332.05, while the lowest price was ₹10,252. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹310,659.13 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki's stock was ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,856 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10282.95. There was a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change was 1.3, suggesting a minimal increase of ₹1.3 in the stock price.
Maruti Suzuki India stock has a low price of ₹10,262.15 and a high price of ₹10,323.7 on the current day.
Maruti stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹10,310.95. The bid price for the stock is ₹10,354.5 with a bid quantity of 50, while the offer price is ₹10,358.3 with an offer quantity of 50. The stock has an open interest of 2,576,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹10284, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 11.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.09%
|3 Months
|9.64%
|6 Months
|13.32%
|YTD
|22.52%
|1 Year
|11.43%
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10284 with a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in price.
On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 4856 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹10272.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!