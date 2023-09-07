Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Suzuki Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 10266.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10201.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti's opening price was 10,220.6 and the closing price was 10,266.3. The stock had a high of 10,250 and a low of 10,129.95. Maruti's market capitalization was recorded at 308,154.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 10,465 and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares was 18,486.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10201.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹10266.3

The current price of Maruti stock is 10201.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -65.2, further confirming the decrease.

07 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10266.3 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was recorded at 18,486 shares. The closing price for the day was 10,266.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.