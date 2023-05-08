Hello User
Maruti stocks surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Maruti

Maruti's open price for the current session was 9010. The stock's highest trading price during the session was 9072.95, while the lowest was 8965.

Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9010 on the last day of trading, with a market cap of 2,72,760.36 crore. However, the stock closed at 8927.15, with a high of 9054 and a low of 8965. The 52-week high for the stock is 9768.65 and the 52-week low is 7062.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3488 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Maruti trading at ₹9035.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹8927.15

Maruti stock is currently priced at 9035.2 with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 108.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value over the recent period.

08 May 2023, 11:12 AM IST Maruti trading at ₹9036.35, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹8927.15

Maruti stock price is currently trading at 9036.35 with a 1.22% increase in percent change and a net change of 109.2.

08 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Maruti trading at ₹9069.9, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹8927.15

Maruti stock is currently trading at a price of 9069.9, which is a 1.6% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change is 142.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. Overall, Maruti stock is performing well in the current market.

08 May 2023, 10:32 AM IST Maruti trading at ₹9050.05, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹8927.15

The current price of Maruti stock is 9050.05 with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 122.9. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.38% and has gained 122.9 in absolute terms. This is positive news for Maruti shareholders and indicates that the company is performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to fluctuations in response to various market and economic factors.

08 May 2023, 10:21 AM IST Maruti closed at ₹8927.15 yesterday

Maruti had a BSE volume of 3488 shares on the last day of trading in March with a closing price of 8927.15.

