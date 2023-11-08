Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,320 and closed at ₹10,281.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,323.7, while the lowest price was ₹10,234.9. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is ₹310,017.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. On the BSE, a total of 4,848 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹110.3 (+10.63%) & ₹150.5 (+10.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹135.0 (-19.76%) & ₹97.2 (-22.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10312.95 62.95 0.61 10846.1 8076.65 311533.66 Tata Motors 647.0 1.85 0.29 677.9 375.5 247791.12 Tata Motors DVR 437.45 4.3 0.99 449.65 190.65 167536.67 Ashok Leyland 170.25 1.45 0.86 191.45 133.1 49987.57 Jupiter Wagons 310.85 3.85 1.25 412.5 72.5 12043.8

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10325.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹10250 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10325.45. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 75.45, which shows that the stock has increased by this amount.

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Maruti Suzuki India stock is ₹10265 and the high price is ₹10333.35.

Maruti November futures opened at 10346.95 as against previous close of 10307.4 The spot price of Maruti stock is 10291.15. The bid price is 10344.05 with a bid quantity of 50. The offer price is 10347.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for Maruti stock is 2567100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Maruti Live Updates MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA More Information

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10288.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹10250 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,288.95, with a net change of ₹38.95, representing a 0.38 percent increase.

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.34% 3 Months 8.94% 6 Months 12.53% YTD 22.14% 1 Year 9.86%

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10300, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹10250 The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10,300. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 50, meaning the stock has gained 50 points.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10281.65 on last trading day On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 4848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was ₹10,281.65.