comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.6 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 0%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.25 0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.45 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar with Positive Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 10250 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10325.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,320 and closed at 10,281.65. The highest price reached during the day was 10,323.7, while the lowest price was 10,234.9. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is 310,017.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 10,846.1, and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. On the BSE, a total of 4,848 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46:14 AM IST

Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 110.3 (+10.63%) & 150.5 (+10.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 10300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 135.0 (-19.76%) & 97.2 (-22.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33:46 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10312.9562.950.6110846.18076.65311533.66
Tata Motors647.01.850.29677.9375.5247791.12
Tata Motors DVR437.454.30.99449.65190.65167536.67
Ashok Leyland170.251.450.86191.45133.149987.57
Jupiter Wagons310.853.851.25412.572.512043.8
08 Nov 2023, 10:24:37 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10325.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹10250

The current stock price of Maruti is 10325.45. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 75.45, which shows that the stock has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21:02 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Maruti Suzuki India stock is 10265 and the high price is 10333.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:04:26 AM IST

Maruti November futures opened at 10346.95 as against previous close of 10307.4

The spot price of Maruti stock is 10291.15. The bid price is 10344.05 with a bid quantity of 50. The offer price is 10347.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for Maruti stock is 2567100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:13 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45:55 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10288.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹10250

The current stock price of Maruti is 10,288.95, with a net change of 38.95, representing a 0.38 percent increase.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months8.94%
6 Months12.53%
YTD22.14%
1 Year9.86%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15:06 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10300, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹10250

The current price of Maruti stock is 10,300. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 50, meaning the stock has gained 50 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08:09 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10281.65 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 4848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was 10,281.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App