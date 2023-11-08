Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,320 and closed at ₹10,281.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,323.7, while the lowest price was ₹10,234.9. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is ₹310,017.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. On the BSE, a total of 4,848 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹110.3 (+10.63%) & ₹150.5 (+10.05%) respectively.
Top active put options for Maruti at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹10300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹135.0 (-19.76%) & ₹97.2 (-22.33%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10312.95
|62.95
|0.61
|10846.1
|8076.65
|311533.66
|Tata Motors
|647.0
|1.85
|0.29
|677.9
|375.5
|247791.12
|Tata Motors DVR
|437.45
|4.3
|0.99
|449.65
|190.65
|167536.67
|Ashok Leyland
|170.25
|1.45
|0.86
|191.45
|133.1
|49987.57
|Jupiter Wagons
|310.85
|3.85
|1.25
|412.5
|72.5
|12043.8
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10325.45. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 75.45, which shows that the stock has increased by this amount.
The current day's low price for Maruti Suzuki India stock is ₹10265 and the high price is ₹10333.35.
The spot price of Maruti stock is 10291.15. The bid price is 10344.05 with a bid quantity of 50. The offer price is 10347.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for Maruti stock is 2567100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,288.95, with a net change of ₹38.95, representing a 0.38 percent increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|8.94%
|6 Months
|12.53%
|YTD
|22.14%
|1 Year
|9.86%
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10,300. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 50, meaning the stock has gained 50 points.
On the last day of March, Maruti had a trading volume of 4848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Maruti's shares on that day was ₹10,281.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!