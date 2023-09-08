Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 10201.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10285.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 10,145 and closed at 10,201.1. The stock had a high of 10,300 and a low of 10,145. Maruti's market capitalization was 310,690.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,465, while the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10201.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti BSE recorded a volume of 15,432 shares with a closing price of 10,201.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.