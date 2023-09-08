Maruti Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,145 and closed at ₹10,201.1. The stock had a high of ₹10,300 and a low of ₹10,145. Maruti's market capitalization was ₹310,690.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,465, while the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.