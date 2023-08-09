Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 9515.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9536.2 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was 9525.3 and the close price was 9515.6. The stock reached a high of 9617.65 and a low of 9510.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki is 288,069.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 41064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9515.6 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 41,064 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9515.6.

