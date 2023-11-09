Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 10250 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10315 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,320 and closed at 10,250. The highest trading price for the day was 10,340.95, while the lowest price was 10,265. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 3,11,595.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,846.1, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10315, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹10250

The current stock price of Maruti is 10315, with a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10250 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's BSE volume was 3,573 shares, with a closing price of 10,250.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.