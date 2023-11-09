Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges in today's trading session

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,320 and closed at ₹10,250. The highest trading price for the day was ₹10,340.95, while the lowest price was ₹10,265. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹3,11,595.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,573 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10315, with a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti's BSE volume was 3,573 shares, with a closing price of ₹10,250.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!