Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 10300.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10280 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at a price of 10,250.05 and closed at 10,217.75. The stock had a high of 10,333.4 and a low of 10,249.35 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization stood at 3,11,162.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was recorded at 10,720, while its 52-week low was 8,076.65. The stock saw a trading volume of 6,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:15:04 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock today is 10,187.15, while the high price is 10,333.20.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12:10 AM IST

Maruti October futures opened at 10269.1 as against previous close of 10318.0

Maruti is currently trading at a spot price of 10308.9. The bid price for the stock is 10330.15, with a bid quantity of 100. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 10332.75, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2563600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54:17 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49:48 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹10280, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹10300.65

The current stock price of Maruti is 10280, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -20.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the value has decreased by 20.65.

09 Oct 2023, 09:07:38 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10300.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹10217.75

The current stock price of Maruti is 10300.65 with a net change of 82.9 and a percent change of 0.81. This means that the stock price has increased by 82.9 points or 0.81% compared to the previous trading session.

09 Oct 2023, 08:04:29 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10217.75 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti had a BSE volume of 6122 shares, with a closing price of 10217.75.

