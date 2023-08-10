comScore
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Maruti stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 9544 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9461.2 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at a price of 9550 and closed at 9544. The stock had a high of 9550 and a low of 9417.4 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is 285,803.99 crore and its 52-week high and low are 10,036.7 and 8,076.65 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maruti had a volume of 42,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:03:10 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9544 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 42,825 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,544.

