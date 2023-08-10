Maruti Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) opened at a price of ₹9550 and closed at ₹9544. The stock had a high of ₹9550 and a low of ₹9417.4 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is ₹285,803.99 crore and its 52-week high and low are ₹10,036.7 and ₹8,076.65 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maruti had a volume of 42,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.