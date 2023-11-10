Maruti Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Maruti opened at ₹10,394.95 and closed at ₹10,316.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,444, while the lowest price was ₹10,322.7. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹3,14,013.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10316.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading in March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,871 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹10,316.35.