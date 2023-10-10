Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 10300.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10220.1 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's open price was 10294.95 and the close price was 10300.65. The high price for the day was 10333.2, while the low price was 10187.15. The market capitalization of Maruti is currently 308728.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 10720, and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares on this day was 3265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10300.65 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti BSE had a trading volume of 3265 shares and closed at a price of 10300.65.

