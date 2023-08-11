comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar as Trading Takes a Positive Turn
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar as Trading Takes a Positive Turn

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 9397.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9439 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at 9459 and closed at 9463.35. The stock reached a high of 9499 and a low of 9346.8 during the day. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of 284106.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 10036.7 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15288 shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:54 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9439, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹9397.1

As per the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9439. There has been a 0.45% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Aug 2023, 09:39:35 AM IST

Maruti Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months-4.37%
6 Months6.78%
YTD11.95%
1 Year5.83%
11 Aug 2023, 09:35:12 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:04:46 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9405, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹9463.35

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9405. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.62% and a net change of -58.35.

11 Aug 2023, 08:08:26 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9463.35 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was recorded at 15,288 shares. The closing price for the stock was 9,463.35.

