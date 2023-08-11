Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar as Trading Takes a Positive Turn

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at ₹9459 and closed at ₹9463.35. The stock reached a high of ₹9499 and a low of ₹9346.8 during the day. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of ₹284106.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15288 shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded.
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9439, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹9397.1
As per the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9439. There has been a 0.45% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Maruti Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|-4.37%
|6 Months
|6.78%
|YTD
|11.95%
|1 Year
|5.83%
Maruti Live Updates
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9405, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹9463.35
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9405. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.62% and a net change of -58.35.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9463.35 yesterday
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was recorded at 15,288 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,463.35.
