Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Soar as Trading Takes a Positive Turn

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at ₹9459 and closed at ₹9463.35. The stock reached a high of ₹9499 and a low of ₹9346.8 during the day. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of ₹284106.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹10036.7 and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15288 shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.