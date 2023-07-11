comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 9910, up 1.77% from yesterday's 9737.55
Back

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹9910, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 9737.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9910 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9850.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 9919.95 and a low of 9722.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization was 294,074.01 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of 10,036.7 and a 52-week low of 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,676 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:06:33 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹9910, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

Maruti stock closed today at 9910, which is a 1.77% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 9737.55. The net change in the stock price is 172.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21:03 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9900, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9900, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 162.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.67% and the net change is a gain of 162.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00:16 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9901.15, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9901.15. There has been a 1.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 163.6.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45:51 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9900.05, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9900.05 with a percent change of 1.67. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.67% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 162.5, indicating a significant increase in value.

Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:37:22 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9900.05, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9900.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.67, which is positive. The net change in the stock price is 162.5.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22:49 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9900, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9900, which indicates the value per share. The percent change is 1.67, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. In this case, the stock has increased by 1.67%. The net change is 162.45, which represents the absolute change in the stock price. In this case, the stock has increased by 162.45.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00:08 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9901.15, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9901.15. There has been a percent change of 1.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 163.6, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:15 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9906.7, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9906.7 with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 169.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.74% from its previous value and has gained 169.15 points.

Click here for Maruti Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:03 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9911, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9911, which represents a percent change of 1.78. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.78%. The net change is 173.45, which means that the stock has increased by 173.45. Overall, these numbers indicate that Maruti stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 01:20:23 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9911.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9911.4 with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 173.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.79% compared to the previous day, resulting in a net change of 173.85.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:51 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9900.05, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9900.05, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 162.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and has gained 162.5 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51:00 PM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9915.4, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

Maruti stock has a current price of 9915.4, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 177.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.83% or 177.85.

Click here for Maruti AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:39:29 PM IST

Maruti Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:33:46 PM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9910.5, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9910.5 with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 172.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.78% or 172.95.

11 Jul 2023, 12:22:27 PM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9901.75, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9901.75 with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 164.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% and the net change in the stock price is 164.2.

11 Jul 2023, 12:06:35 PM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9909.25, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9909.25 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 171.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% and has gained 171.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:53:22 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki becomes number one player in ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh vehicle category: Report

https://www.livemint.com/auto-news/maruti-suzuki-becomes-number-one-player-in-rs-10-lakh-to-rs-20-lakh-vehicle-category-report-11689055554809.html

11 Jul 2023, 11:47:27 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9910, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9910. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 172.45, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for Maruti News

11 Jul 2023, 11:33:23 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9900.3, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9900.3 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 162.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent change and net change.

11 Jul 2023, 11:20:37 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9917.95, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current price of Maruti stock is 9917.95. It has experienced a 1.85% percent change, resulting in a net change of 180.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:03:33 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9927.8, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9927.8. It has experienced a 1.95% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 190.25.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50:08 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9925.3, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9925.3, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 187.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.93% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 187.75.

Click here for Maruti Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:30:47 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9881.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9881.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.48, resulting in a net change of 143.8.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:11 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9854.95, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current price of Maruti stock is 9854.95. There has been a 1.21% percent change, with a net change of 117.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.21% from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:52 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9866.95, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9866.95. There has been a 1.33 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 129.4.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45:13 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9859, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9859, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 121.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25% and the net change in price is 121.45.

Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9833.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

The current stock price of Maruti is 9833.85 with a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 96.3, which means the stock has gained 96.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.

11 Jul 2023, 09:16:26 AM IST

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9748, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9748. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.45.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05:06 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9737.55, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹9850.5

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9737.55 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -112.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% or 112.95.

11 Jul 2023, 08:17:40 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9850.5 yesterday

On the last day of March, the trading volume of Maruti on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 25,676 shares. The closing price for the day was 9,850.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout