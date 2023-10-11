Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10250.6 and closed at ₹10238.25. The high for the day was recorded at ₹10415, while the low was ₹10250.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312486.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10720, and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.