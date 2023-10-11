Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 10373.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10374 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10250.6 and closed at 10238.25. The high for the day was recorded at 10415, while the low was 10250.6. The market capitalization of the company is 312486.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10720, and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10374, up 0% from yesterday's ₹10373.75

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 10374. There has been no significant change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock is relatively stable at the moment.

11 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10238.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume was 5322 shares, and the closing price of the stock was 10238.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.