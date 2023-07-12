Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 9836.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's 9899.9

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 9899.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9836.2 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9755 and closed at 9737.55. The highest price reached during the day was 9956.15, while the lowest was 9738. The market capitalization of the company was 299,282.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,036.7, and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki shares was 26,739.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti closed today at ₹9836.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

Today, the closing price of Maruti stock was 9836.2, showing a percent change of -0.64. The net change in the stock price was -63.7. The previous day's closing price was 9899.9.

12 Jul 2023, 03:50 PM IST Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched in India at ₹8.41 lakh. All details here

https://www.livemint.com/auto-news/maruti-suzuki-fronx-cng-launched-in-india-at-rs-8-41-lakh-all-details-here-11689155164580.html

12 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9834, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

Based on the current data, the Maruti stock price is 9834 with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -65.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9843.45, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9843.45. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -56.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 56.45.

Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9828, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data shows that Maruti stock is priced at 9828, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -71.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the value has decreased by 71.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9829.15, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9829.15. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -70.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 70.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9823.2, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9823.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -76.7, which suggests a decrease of 76.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9840.3, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9840.3. There has been a percentage change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -59.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 59.6.

Click here for Maruti Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9850.0, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9850.0. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 49.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9845, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9845. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -54.9, implying a decrease of 54.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9826.45, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9826.45. There has been a negative percent change of -0.74, resulting in a net change of -73.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9860, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9860. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -39.9, suggesting a decrease of 39.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for Maruti AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9860, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that its price is 9860, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -39.9. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.4% and a decrease of 39.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9854.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9854.1. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -45.8, which implies a decrease of 45.8 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:08 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9860, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock's price is 9860. The percent change is -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -39.9, indicating a decrease of 39.9 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9904.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current price of Maruti stock is 9904.35 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.04% or 4.45 rupees.

Click here for Maruti News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9922.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current stock price of Maruti is 9922.5. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9915.8, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9915.8. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.9, which means that the stock price has increased by 15.9 points. Overall, the data suggests that Maruti stock has seen a small increase in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9915, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9915. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 15.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 15.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9912.25, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9912.25 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 12.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and there has been a positive net change in the stock price.

Click here for Maruti Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9927.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9927.5. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.6.

12 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9875, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9875. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 24.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9863, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9863, with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.9, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9834.95, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

As of the current data, the Maruti stock price is 9834.95, with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -64.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.66% and a decrease of 64.95 in value.

Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9812.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9812.2, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -87.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.89% and a decrease of 87.7. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the day as the stock market fluctuates.

12 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9832.75, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9832.75. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -67.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 67.15.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9910, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹9737.55

Based on the current data, the Maruti stock price is 9910, with a percent change of 1.77. This represents a net change of 172.45.

12 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9737.55 yesterday

On the last day of March, the trading volume of Maruti on the BSE was 26,739 shares. The closing price of Maruti's stock on that day was 9,737.55.

