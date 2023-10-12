Maruti Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was ₹10,373.7, and it closed at ₹10,373.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,439.95, while the lowest price was ₹10,348.5. The company's market capitalization was ₹314,315.81 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki was ₹10,720, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 131,747 shares.

