Maruti Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was ₹10,373.7, and it closed at ₹10,373.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,439.95, while the lowest price was ₹10,348.5. The company's market capitalization was ₹314,315.81 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki was ₹10,720, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 131,747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10373.75 on last trading day
On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 131,747 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹10,373.75.