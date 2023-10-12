Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 10373.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10405.05 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's open price was 10,373.7, and it closed at 10,373.75. The highest price reached during the day was 10,439.95, while the lowest price was 10,348.5. The company's market capitalization was 314,315.81 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki was 10,720, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The BSE volume for the day was 131,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10373.75 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 131,747 shares. The closing price for these shares was 10,373.75.

