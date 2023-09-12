Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 10332.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10534.9 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,350 and closed at 10,332.55. The highest price reached during the day was 10,547, while the lowest price was 10,342.25. The market capitalization of the company was 3,18,238.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10,465, and the 52-week low was 8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10534.9, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹10332.55

The current price of Maruti stock is 10534.9 with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 202.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.96% and the net change in price is 202.35 rupees.

12 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10332.55 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,433 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10,332.55.

