Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,350 and closed at ₹10,332.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10,547, while the lowest price was ₹10,342.25. The market capitalization of the company was ₹3,18,238.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10,465, and the 52-week low was ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Maruti stock is ₹10534.9 with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 202.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.96% and the net change in price is 202.35 rupees.
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,433 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹10,332.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!