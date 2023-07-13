Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 9653.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's 9836.2

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti closed today at ₹9653.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 Maruti stock closed at ₹9653.2 today, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -183. The stock's closing price yesterday was ₹9836.2.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9661.35, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9661.35. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -174.85, indicating a decrease of this amount in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9630, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9630, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -206.2 in the stock price. Click here for Maruti Key Metrics

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9663.55, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9663.55 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -172.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9670, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9670 with a percent change of -1.69. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.69%. The net change is -166.2, indicating a decrease of ₹166.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Maruti stock has experienced a decline in value.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9680.45, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9680.45 with a percent change of -1.58% and a net change of -155.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% from its previous value and has decreased by ₹155.75 in absolute terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9700, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9700. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -136.2, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value. Click here for Maruti Board Meetings

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9747.65, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9747.65 with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -88.55. This indicates that the stock has declined by 0.9% and decreased by ₹88.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9742.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9742.5 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -93.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9751.7, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that its price is ₹9751.7. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -84.5, representing the amount by which the stock price has decreased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9755.05, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9755.05 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -81.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% from its previous closing price and has decreased by ₹81.15 in value. Click here for Maruti AGM

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9752.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 As of the current data, Maruti stock is priced at ₹9752.5. This represents a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -83.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9749.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9749.85. There has been a decrease of 0.88% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -86.35.

Maruti Live Updates

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9747.4, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9747.4, which is a decrease of -0.9% or a net change of -88.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the decrease in value is 88.8 rupees.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9760, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9760 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock is -76.2, indicating a decrease of ₹76.2 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Maruti stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Maruti News

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9777.5, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9777.5. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -58.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹58.7. Overall, these figures suggest a slight decrease in the value of Maruti stock.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9761.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9761.55. There has been a decrease of -0.76% in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of -74.65.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9775.25, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9775.25. It has seen a decrease of 0.62% in its value, with a net change of -60.95.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is currently at ₹9795. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹41.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the Maruti stock price. Click here for Maruti Dividend

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9795, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -41.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the actual decrease in value is ₹41.2.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9795. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.2, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Maruti has decreased by ₹41.2.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9782.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9782.45 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -53.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹53.75.

Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9765.0, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹9765.0. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.72%, resulting in a net change of -71.2. Click here for Maruti Profit Loss

Maruti Live Updates

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9802.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9802.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -33.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small downturn in value.

Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9874.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹9836.2 The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9874.55. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 38.35, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9836.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹9899.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9836.2 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -63.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.