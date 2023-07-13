Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 9653.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's 9836.2

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 9836.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9653.2 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki opened at 9885 and closed at 9899.9. The stock had a high of 9952.1 and a low of 9807.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 297053.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10036.7 and the 52-week low was 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18735 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti closed today at ₹9653.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

Maruti stock closed at 9653.2 today, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -183. The stock's closing price yesterday was 9836.2.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9661.35, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9661.35. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -174.85, indicating a decrease of this amount in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9630, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9630, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -206.2 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9663.55, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9663.55 with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -172.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9670, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9670 with a percent change of -1.69. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.69%. The net change is -166.2, indicating a decrease of 166.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Maruti stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9680.45, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9680.45 with a percent change of -1.58% and a net change of -155.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% from its previous value and has decreased by 155.75 in absolute terms.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9700, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9700. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -136.2, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9747.65, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9747.65 with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -88.55. This indicates that the stock has declined by 0.9% and decreased by 88.55.

13 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9742.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9742.5 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -93.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9751.7, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that its price is 9751.7. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -84.5, representing the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9755.05, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9755.05 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -81.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% from its previous closing price and has decreased by 81.15 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9752.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

As of the current data, Maruti stock is priced at 9752.5. This represents a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -83.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9749.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9749.85. There has been a decrease of 0.88% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -86.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9747.4, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9747.4, which is a decrease of -0.9% or a net change of -88.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the decrease in value is 88.8 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9760, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9760 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock is -76.2, indicating a decrease of 76.2 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Maruti stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9777.5, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9777.5. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -58.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 58.7. Overall, these figures suggest a slight decrease in the value of Maruti stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9761.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9761.55. There has been a decrease of -0.76% in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of -74.65.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9775.25, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9775.25. It has seen a decrease of 0.62% in its value, with a net change of -60.95.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is currently at 9795. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.2, suggesting a decrease of 41.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the Maruti stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9795, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -41.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the actual decrease in value is 41.2.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9795, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9795. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.2, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Maruti has decreased by 41.2.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9782.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9782.45 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -53.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change in price is a decrease of 53.75.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti trading at ₹9765.0, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price of the stock is 9765.0. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.72%, resulting in a net change of -71.2.

13 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9802.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current stock price of Maruti is 9802.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -33.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small downturn in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9874.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹9836.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9874.55. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 38.35, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9836.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹9899.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9836.2 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -63.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9899.9 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume stood at 18,735 shares, with a closing price of 9,899.9.

