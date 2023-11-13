Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 10390.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10430 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,460 and closed at 10,390.65. The highest price for the day was 10,460, while the lowest was 10,410.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 3,15,069.5 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki is 10,846.1, and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months11.74%
6 Months11.76%
YTD23.76%
1 Year14.2%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10430, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹10390.65

The current stock price of Maruti is 10,430 with a net change of 39.35, representing a 0.38% increase. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10390.65 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 1446 shares, with a closing price of 10390.65.

