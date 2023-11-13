Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,460 and closed at ₹10,390.65. The highest price for the day was ₹10,460, while the lowest was ₹10,410.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹3,15,069.5 crore. The 52-week high for Maruti Suzuki is ₹10,846.1, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,446 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|11.74%
|6 Months
|11.76%
|YTD
|23.76%
|1 Year
|14.2%
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹10,430 with a net change of ₹39.35, representing a 0.38% increase. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti was 1446 shares, with a closing price of ₹10390.65.
