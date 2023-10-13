Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 10409.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10576.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti's stock opened at 10412.2 and closed at 10409.95. The highest price reached during the day was 10624.9, while the lowest price recorded was 10412.2. The market capitalization of Maruti is 319,493.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10720, and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares on that day was 70709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10576.45, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹10409.95

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 10576.45. There has been a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 166.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10409.95 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,709 shares. The company's closing price for the day was 10,409.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.