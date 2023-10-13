Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10412.2 and closed at ₹10409.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10624.9, while the lowest price recorded was ₹10412.2. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹319,493.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10720, and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti shares on that day was 70709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.